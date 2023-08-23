Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Galligan is set to be appointed as Mickey Graham's successor in the Cavan hotseat.
# The Breffni Boys
Cavan's All-Star goalkeeper Galligan set to be appointed senior football manager
Eamon Murray, Stephen O’Neill, Gary Rogers and Catherina McKiernan will all be part of Galligan’s backroom team.
45 minutes ago

RAYMOND GALLIGAN IS set to be appointed as Cavan’s new senior football manager on a three-year term.

The goalkeeper, who won an All-Star as he captained the county to an Ulster title in 2020, was recommended by the county management committee on Wednesday evening.

Galligan, who was still lining out for Cavan as recently as this summer, will be joined by an impressive backroom team.

All-Ireland-winning Meath Ladies manager Eamon Murray joins as his assistant manager, while former Tyrone ace Stephen O’Neill comes in as forwards coach and one of three selectors alongside James Burke and Damien Keaney.

Former Dundalk FC goalkeeper Gary Rogers will be the county’s goalkeeping coach, while four-time world cross country silver medallist Catherina McKiernan will work with the players as a life coach.

Galligan’s appointment to succeed Mickey Graham is subject to ratification by the next Cavan county committee meeting.

