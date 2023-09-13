All-Star goalkeeper Raymond Galligan ratified as new Cavan manager

RAYMOND GALLIGAN HAS been ratified as Cavan’s new senior football manager, following a county committee meeting on Monday night.

A spokesperson for Cavan GAA has told The 42 that Galligan’s appointment was “ratified unanimously” after the 2020 All-Star goalkeeper had been recommended for the job on a three-year term by the county management committee.

Galligan has assembled an impressive backroom for the position as he prepares to take over from Mickey Graham, who famously guided the county to Ulster glory in 2020.

Two-time All-Ireland-winning Meath Ladies manager Eamon Murray joins Galligan as his assistant manager, while former Tyrone forward Stephen O’Neill comes in as forwards coach and one of three selectors alongside James Burke and Damien Keaney.

Former Dundalk FC goalkeeper Gary Rogers will be the Cavan goalkeeping coach, while four-time world cross country silver medallist Catherina McKiernan will work with the team as a life coach.

