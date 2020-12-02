BE PART OF THE TEAM

Leipzig put pressure on United and PSG with last-gasp winner in 7-goal thriller

The German side will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Manchester United at home in their final match.

By AFP Wednesday 2 Dec 2020, 8:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,981 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5286883
Alexander Sorloth scores RB Leipzig's winner.
Image: Uncredited
Image: Uncredited

ALEXANDER SORLOTH’S STOPPAGE-TIME strike gave RB Leipzig a dramatic 4-3 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in a remarkable Champions League game, as the Germans piled pressure on group rivals Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Irfan Can Kahveci’s superb hat-trick looked to have rescued a draw for Basaksehir as they came back from 3-1 down to draw level, but Norwegian striker Sorloth came off the bench to lash in the winner in the second minute of added time.

The result leaves Leipzig on nine points in Group H, level with United and three ahead of PSG before those sides kicked off at Old Trafford this evening.

It means that, whatever happens there, Leipzig will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at home in their final match next week.

Semi-finalists last season, Leipzig had already lost 5-0 in Manchester and 1-0 in Paris in this season’s competition, but they were well on top in the early stages in Istanbul and were rewarded as Yussuf Poulsen diverted in Marcel Sabitzer’s shot for the opener.

Nordi Mukiele then doubled their lead with the interval approaching, although Kahveci curled in a fine goal from the edge of the box to reduce the deficit in first-half stoppage time.

Still, Leipzig looked to be cruising to victory when Dani Olmo made it 3-1 in style midway through the second half, but Turkish international Kahveci pulled another one back and then, after Poulsen struck the post at the other end, he completed his hat-trick from a free-kick with five minutes remaining.

However, Sorloth saved the day for Leipzig with a goal that would not have been warmly received in Manchester.

© – AFP, 2020

AFP

