The Champions must avoid defeat to prevent an ignominious group stage exit.
Permutations
Liverpool must avoid defeat to qualify, unless Genk do them a massive, surprising favour and go and win away to Napoli.
Salzburg have never beaten English opposition, but will have to do so tonight to qualify. They must also rely on Napoli failing to beat Genk. If Napoli do win that game, Salzburg must win by a better scoreline than the 4-3 defeat they suffered at Anfield on Matchday 2.
Napoli/Genk kicks off at the same time as this game (5.55pm) so we will keep you up to date with the major events of that game too.
Here’s the table:
Team News
Red Bull Salzburg
Haaland, a substitute in the earlier game at Anfield, starts.
Liverpool
Following the rotation of the last couple of games, Klopp reverts to what is probably his strongest available team, allowing for the absences of Joel Matip and Fabinho.
Dejan Lovren is fit after being taken off against Bournemouth on Saturday, the front three reassemble, and Naby Keita is preferred to Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner in midfield.
LIVERPOOL HAVEN’T EXACTLY brought their imperious Premier League form to Europe this season, and thus have a bit of work to do in Austria tonight.
They must avoid defeat against RB Salzburg tonight to progress to the last-16, a task made trickier by teenage sensation Erling Haaland, who has thus far scored just the eight Champions League goals so far this season.
Salzburg, meanwhile, must win to qualify.
Liverpool also have a pretty poor record away from home in the group stages of this competition. Although they were comfortable winners away to Genk earlier in this year’s campaign, they lost in Naples in the group’s opening game and lost all three of their group games away from Anfield last season.
So can they get the job done tonight, or is an enormous shock lurking in wait for us all?
Follow our live coverage here, with kick-off at 5.55pm.
