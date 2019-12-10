This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,242 Views 8 Comments
Share

Permutations 

Liverpool must avoid defeat to qualify, unless Genk do them a massive, surprising favour and go and win away to Napoli. 

Salzburg have never beaten English opposition, but will have to do so tonight to qualify. They must also rely on Napoli failing to beat Genk. If Napoli do win that game, Salzburg must win by a better scoreline than the 4-3 defeat they suffered at Anfield on Matchday 2. 

Napoli/Genk kicks off at the same time as this game (5.55pm) so we will keep you up to date with the major events of that game too. 

Here’s the table: 

Capture

 

 

 

 

Team News

Red Bull Salzburg

Haaland, a substitute in the earlier game at Anfield, starts. 

Liverpool 

Following the rotation of the last couple of games, Klopp reverts to what is probably his strongest available team, allowing for the absences of Joel Matip and Fabinho.

Dejan Lovren is fit after being taken off against Bournemouth on Saturday, the front three reassemble, and Naby Keita is preferred to Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner in midfield.

LIVERPOOL HAVEN’T EXACTLY brought their imperious Premier League form to Europe this season, and thus have a bit of work to do in Austria tonight.

They must avoid defeat against RB Salzburg tonight to progress to the last-16, a task made trickier by teenage sensation Erling Haaland, who has thus far scored just the eight Champions League goals so far this season.

Salzburg, meanwhile, must win to qualify.

Liverpool also have a pretty poor record away from home in the group stages of this competition. Although they were comfortable winners away to Genk earlier in this year’s campaign, they lost in Naples in the group’s opening game and lost all three of their group games away from Anfield last season.

So can they get the job done tonight, or is an enormous shock lurking in wait for us all?

Follow our live coverage here, with kick-off at 5.55pm.

Team news follows next…

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie