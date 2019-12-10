1 min ago

Permutations

Liverpool must avoid defeat to qualify, unless Genk do them a massive, surprising favour and go and win away to Napoli.

Salzburg have never beaten English opposition, but will have to do so tonight to qualify. They must also rely on Napoli failing to beat Genk. If Napoli do win that game, Salzburg must win by a better scoreline than the 4-3 defeat they suffered at Anfield on Matchday 2.

Napoli/Genk kicks off at the same time as this game (5.55pm) so we will keep you up to date with the major events of that game too.

Here’s the table: