RBAI win back-to-back Ulster Schools Senior Cups at Kingspan Stadium

RBAI 21

Ballymena Academy 14

RBAI HAVE BEEN crowned back-to-back Ulster Schools Senior Cup champions.

The Belfast outfit edged out Ballymena Academy in a thrilling encounter at Kingspan Stadium.

Ross Dillon’s 56th-minute try was key as RBAI held on to lift the silverware once more.

James Kerr and Adam Boyd scored their other tries in a brilliant first half which finished 14-14, while RBAI overcame a late yellow card to prop Blake McClean to reign supreme.

The eventual winners enjoyed a dream start at Ravenhill, when winger Kerr produced a big interception and powerful run from the halfway line to bag the game’s opening try in the fourth minute.

Alex Place converted, and they grew in stature from there.

But Ballymena hit back with 16 minutes on the clock. Vercoe-Rogers broke through, with Robbie Coleman adding the extras. Eight minutes later, they hit the front. Deon Fleming powered over, while Coleman made it two from two off the tee.

Their lead was short-lived, however, as RBAI levelled matters once again on the half-hour mark. Boyd and Place combined on the scoreboard to leave it all square, 14 points a-piece.

The first score of the second half would be crucial — and it proved decisive in the end, as Dillon crossed in the 56th minute and Place nailed the conversion.

Ballymena pushed RBAI all the way, but the defending champions held on and went back-to-back with the 35th title in the school’s history.