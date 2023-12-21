La Liga leaders Girona held as Betis grab late equaliser

GIRONA MISSED THE chance to ensure they will finish the year top of La Liga as the surprise leaders conceded a late equaliser at Real Betis in a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Artem Dovbyk’s first-half penalty, the Ukrainian’s 11th goal of the season, looked to have Girona heading for a fourth straight win and ninth victory in their last 10 matches.

But German Pezzella, a World Cup winner with Argentina, levelled with two minutes to play as Betis extended their unbeaten run to 13 games — nine of which have been draws.

Girona, the club part-owned by the owners of Manchester City, dropped points for only the fourth time in 18 games this season and could be replaced at top later on Thursday by Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are three points behind ahead of their trip to Alaves.

Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga made a smart double save from Willian Jose and Ayoze Perez in the first half before the visitors struck after Savio was fouled in the area by Aitor Ruibal.

Dovbyk stepped up and calmly rolled home the spot-kick to continue his fine debut season in Spain.

But Girona, making an unlikely title push in only their fourth season in the top flight, failed to clear a late corner and Pezzella slammed the loose ball beyond Gazzaniga.

