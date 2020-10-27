BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

Last-gasp leveller spares Real Madrid from second successive group defeat

The Spanish champions found themselves 2-0 down to Borussia Monchengladbach but salvaged an unlikely point deep into stoppage time.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 10:45 PM
47 minutes ago 1,031 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5246619
Casemiro and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos embrace following the full-time whistle.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Casemiro and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos embrace following the full-time whistle.
Casemiro and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos embrace following the full-time whistle.
Image: DPA/PA Images

CASEMIRO SCORED A last-gasp equaliser as Real Madrid fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday and avoid a second straight loss in the Champions League.

Marcus Thuram’s double put Gladbach on course for a famous victory, but Real roared back with late efforts from Karim Benzema and Casemiro — three minutes into added time — to salvage a point.

But Real remain at the bottom of Group B after their shock 3-2 home defeat by a depleted Shakhtar Donetsk side in last week’s opener.

Shakhtar sit three points clear at the top of the early table after a goalless draw with Inter Milan in Tuesday’s earlier Group B encounter.

Despite having more than 60% possession, Real rarely troubled Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer until the frantic final scenes.

Benzema had two early half-chances at Borussia Park, before Gladbach struck in style just after the half-hour mark.

A bad pass by Germany star Toni Kroos put the Spanish giants under pressure in their own half.

Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann snapped up the loose ball and fed Alassane Plea, whose pin-point low pass to Thuram was buried into the back of the net.

Real have now kept clean sheets in just two of their last 13 Champions League games.

Thuram, the son of French 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, pounced to score his second in the 58th minute.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

When Plea’s fierce shot was saved by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Thuram was on hand to tap home the rebound from close range and leave the 13-time European champions reeling.

It could have been 3-0 a few moments later when Plea was denied when through on goal by Courtois.

Zidane threw on Luka Modric and Eden Hazard for the final 20 minutes in an attempt to avoid a damaging defeat.

Hazard released Benzema, who hit the side netting as Real desperately hunted for a goal.

With time almost up, Casemiro headed the ball back into play from a deep cross and Benzema diverted the ball in from point-blank range.

With Real attacking in waves, Modric clipped a cross to the far post, Sergio Ramos leapt highest and Casemiro drove the ball into the roof of the net.

Inter are also winless in Group B, albeit via two draws in two games, after they were held to a stalemate by Shakhtar in Kiev during an earlier kick-off.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie