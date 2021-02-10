BE PART OF THE TEAM

Real Madrid break down stubborn Getafe to narrow gap on leaders Atletico

Real’s city neighbours lead the league by five points but also have two games in hand.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 12:38 AM
Real celebrate Ferland Mendy's goal.
Image: Bernat Armangue
Image: Bernat Armangue

Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy struck in the second half as Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 to move within five points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Benzema broke the deadlock for the champions on the hour at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium before Mendy added the second six minutes later.

The result lifted Zinedine Zidane’s side clear of Barcelona in second place but they have already played two games more than city rivals Atletico.

Real, missing a host of players through injury, took time to find their stride but their superiority over Getafe, who have now gone four games without a win, was soon apparent.

Casemiro had a good early chance blocked and Benzema hit the woodwork with a header from a corner after 14 minutes.

Marcelo also spurned a couple of chances and Luka Modric was denied by the feet of Getafe goalkeeper David Soria.

Soria produced another fine save to keep out a Benzema shot early in the second but the Frenchman could not be kept at bay much longer.

The breakthrough came in the 60th minute as Vinicius Junior whipped in a cross from the right and Benzema timed his run perfectly to guide his header into the net.

Mendy doubled the lead soon after as he drove forward to turn in a cross from Marcelo at the near post.

Benzema went close to adding a third when he fired a shot narrowly wide.

