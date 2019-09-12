Real Madrid in the NBA? Florentino Perez asks for Eastern Conference spot

REAL MADRID PRESIDENT Florentino Perez dreams of seeing the club’s basketball team playing in the NBA.

Madrid are one of the dominant forces in European basketball, winning a record 10 EuroLeague titles. Their most recent success was in the 2017-2018 season, while they were losing semi-finalists earlier this year.

They have also won the Spanish league four years out of the last five, with Perez suggesting Madrid’s players deserve to test themselves against the best by joining the Eastern Conference.

“In basketball we play many insignificant games,” Perez said. “It’s better to play less, but better.

“We have explored the option of a European League and I have the dream of seeing Madrid in the NBA.

“I have asked us to be included in the Eastern Conference, but they say that’s far away.”

Perez suggested an alternative option could be to include Real Madrid in a new European Conference that would be part of the NBA.

“The other teams in Spain don’t have as much interest,” Perez added.

“But there are Greek and Turkish clubs with which we could have a European Conference.

“There are only two teams in the NBA with more followers than us on social networks.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!