This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid in the NBA? Florentino Perez asks for Eastern Conference spot

Real Madrid’s basketball team have dominated the sport in Europe in recent years.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,878 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4807097
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

REAL MADRID PRESIDENT Florentino Perez dreams of seeing the club’s basketball team playing in the NBA.

Madrid are one of the dominant forces in European basketball, winning a record 10 EuroLeague titles. Their most recent success was in the 2017-2018 season, while they were losing semi-finalists earlier this year.

They have also won the Spanish league four years out of the last five, with Perez suggesting Madrid’s players deserve to test themselves against the best by joining the Eastern Conference.

“In basketball we play many insignificant games,” Perez said. “It’s better to play less, but better.

“We have explored the option of a European League and I have the dream of seeing Madrid in the NBA.

“I have asked us to be included in the Eastern Conference, but they say that’s far away.”

Perez suggested an alternative option could be to include Real Madrid in a new European Conference that would be part of the NBA.

“The other teams in Spain don’t have as much interest,” Perez added.

“But there are Greek and Turkish clubs with which we could have a European Conference.

“There are only two teams in the NBA with more followers than us on social networks.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie