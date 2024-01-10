Advertisement
Real Madrid celebrate after taking the lead in Riyadh. AP Photo/Alamy Stock Photo
Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid edge eight-goal, extra-time thriller against Atletico to reach Super Cup final

Real Madrid will face either Barcelona or Osasuna in Sunday’s final.
16 minutes ago

Real Madrid / YouTube

Real Madrid 5

Atletico Madrid 3

(After extra time)

REAL MADRID DEFEATED Atletico Madrid 5-3 after extra-time in a pulsating battle in Saudi Arabia to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.

Mario Hermoso and Antonio Rudiger exchanged early headed goals before Ferland Mendy sent Madrid ahead at the Al-Awwal Park stadium in Riyadh.

Antoine Griezmann levelled with a milestone goal for Atletico to become their all-time leading scorer and Kepa Arrizabalaga’s own goal sent the Rojilbancos ahead, but Dani Carvajal smashed Madrid level and forced extra-time.

With the game heading towards penalties, Stefan Savic’s own goal under pressure from Joselu nudged Madrid ahead and substitute Brahim Diaz wrapped up the win on the counter-attack with Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak stranded out of position.

In Sunday’s final Madrid will face either Barcelona or Osasuna, who meet Thursday in the other semi-final.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
