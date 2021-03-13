Benzema to the rescue again for Real Madrid and Lewandowski equals goal milestone with Bayern

Benzema and Lewandowski both starred today.

KARIM BENZEMA SAVED Real Madrid for the second week running on Saturday, his two goals dragging his team to a 2-1 win over struggling Elche in La Liga.

After Benzema’s late equaliser salvaged a draw against Atletico Madrid last weekend, the Frenchman came up trumps again, a brilliant shot flying in off the post in the 91st minute to snatch a crucial victory at Valdebebas.

Real Madrid move five points behind Atletico in La Liga although Diego Simeone’s team can restore their advantage to eight by beating Getafe later on Saturday.

Barcelona, who are six points back, face bottom club Huesca on Monday.

Karim Benzema celebrates his second goa. Source: Bernat Armangue

Bayern Munich romped to a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen as Robert Lewandowski claimed another goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga and hit the woodwork three times in a dynamic display.

Bayern dominated their final fixture before hosting Lazio in the Champions League last 16, second leg on Wednesday holding a 4-1 lead.

Goals by Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry put Bayern 2-0 up in Bremen before Lewandowski claimed his 32nd league goal this season.

Leon Goretzka had put Bayern Munich in front. Source: Martin Meissner

Bremen striker Niclas Fuellkrug came off the bench to score a late consolation goal.

Despite repeatedly hitting the post and crossbar, Lewandowski finally scored with an hour gone to equal Klaus Fischer’s tally of 268 Bundesliga goals.

Only Bayern legend Gerd Mueller has scored more in Germany’s top-flight with 365 in 427 league games.

Only a superb save from Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka also prevented Lewandowski scoring with a powerful header late on.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The victory extends Bayern’s lead at the top of the table to five points.

Second-placed RB Leipzig are now under pressure to beat Eintracht Frankfurt at home on Sunday to keep pace with the Bavarians.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!