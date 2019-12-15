This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 15 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Benzema salvages Madrid draw with Clasico looming

It finished 1-1 in tonight’s clash with Valencia.

By AFP Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,431 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4928508
Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid against Valencia
Image: Alberto Saiz
Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid against Valencia
Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid against Valencia
Image: Alberto Saiz

REAL MADRID MISSED the chance to replace Barcelona at the top of La Liga ahead of Wednesday’s Clasico but salvaged a 1-1 draw against Valencia as Karim Benzema scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser tonight.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ventured up for a final corner at Mestalla and it was his header that caused panic in the Valencia box, before the ball fell perfectly for Benzema to strike.

Valencia looked set for an impressive victory after Carlos Soler had put them ahead in the second half but both sides had to settle for a point at the end of a compelling contest between two of the league’s form teams.

It means Barcelona remain top of the table but in front of Madrid only on goal difference, after they were also held to a 2-2 draw away at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Madrid were celebrating at the final whistle but the result completes a strong week for Valencia, who won away at Ajax on Tuesday to go through as group winners to the Champions League last 16.;

They stay eighth, now three points adrift of the top four.

Real Madrid have been on a good run too, now 10 matches unbeaten to crank up the pressure on Barca and leave behind their early-season stumbles that had put Zinedine Zidane’s future in doubt.

Zidane had said on Saturday nobody at the club would be looking ahead to the Clasico prematurely and while the draw against Valencia may mean an opportunity was missed, their late show still sends them to Camp Nou with a spring in their step. 

Benzema, in particular, will be a key threat. The Frenchman had Courtois to thank for his latest effort but he now has 15 goals already this season and nine in his last eight games. 

Zidane left Casemiro on the bench, with the Brazilian one yellow card away from a suspension. Gareth Bale also started as a substitute but came on in the second half, putting him in contention for a start in midweek. 

Madrid had the better of the early stages as Benzema rose to meet Nacho Fernandez’s cross but headed wide before Rodrygo peeled free at the back post but nodded into the hands of Jasper Cillessen. 

Valencia grew in confidence as the half wore on, with Ferran Torres testing Courtois and then almost racing clear after a slip by Sergio Ramos, only for Courtois to intercept just in time. 

The contest remained in the balance early in the second period as Madrid shaded possession but Valencia looked dangerous on the break. 

Both teams fancied a winner as Celades brought on another forward in Manu Vallejo while Zidane threw on Bale and Vinicius Junior for Rodrygo and Isco with just over 20 minutes left. 

Valencia thought they had snatched it as Nacho was beaten in the air and Daniel Wass skipped free down the right. 

His pull-back was just angled enough to evade the stretching leg of Raphael Varane and find Soler, who smashed in. 

But Madrid poured forward late on. Luka Jovic, on as a substitute, poked in but was ruled out for offside. 

Then in the last play of the game, Courtois marauded up for a corner and it was his head that first met Toni Kroos’ cross. 

Cillessen palmed away but Valencia failed to clear and in the scramble, Benzema struck. 

© – AFP 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie