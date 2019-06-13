This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid-bound teenager bids Santos emotional goodbye

18-year-old Rodrygo Goes has said goodbye to the Brazilian club.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 8:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,424 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4681750
Rodrygo Goes (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Rodrygo Goes (file pic).
Rodrygo Goes (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

RODRYGO GOES BID an emotional farewell to Santos ahead of joining up with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian teenager signed for Madrid in June 2018, with Los Blancos paying a reported €45 million for him, but remained at Santos for another year.

Rodrygo has not played since May due to a dispute between Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation, although he was present at Wednesday’s 1-0 win against Corinthians.

The 18-year-old was given a shirt with the number 82 to mark the amount of games he played for Santos and was visibly emotional as a video tribute was played on big screens.

Rodrygo joins a major squad rebuild at Madrid, who have signed Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic to boost Zinedine Zidane’s options.

“I will not say much, I do not like crying in front of everybody,” Rodrygo told reporters ahead of the Corinthians game.

“I’m very emotional and I want to say to every Santos supporter that I’m going to miss it so much and I’m always going to take Santos in my heart.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie