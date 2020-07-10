This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 11 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid close in on La Liga title with eighth consecutive win

Karim Benzema scored from the penalty spot before assisting Marco Asensio’s second-half tap-in.

By Press Association Friday 10 Jul 2020, 11:48 PM
1 hour ago 977 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5147433
Karim Benzema celebrates with Marco Asensio after Real Madrid's second goal against Alaves.
Image: Bernat Armangue
Karim Benzema celebrates with Marco Asensio after Real Madrid's second goal against Alaves.
Karim Benzema celebrates with Marco Asensio after Real Madrid's second goal against Alaves.
Image: Bernat Armangue

REAL MADRID EXTENDED their lead at the top of La Liga to four points with a 2-0 home win against Alaves.

Karim Benzema converted an early penalty and later provided the assist for Marco Asensio’s second-half tap-in as Zinedine Zidane’s side edged closer to clinching the title.

Real, who registered their eighth straight league victory, need two more wins to secure their third La Liga crown in nine years.

Real were given an early scare when Alaves’ former Stoke City and Newcastle City striker Joselu headed against the crossbar.

But Benzema converted an 11th-minute penalty – his 18th goal of the season – after Ximo Navarro was adjudged to have made contact with Ferland Mendy in the area.

Benzema then turned provider by setting up Asensio for Real’s second goal, with video footage showing the Frenchman was onside when receiving the ball after it had been referred to VAR.

Domingos Duarte struck a late winner for Granada, who stepped up their bid for European football next season with a 3-2 win at Real Sociedad. Duarte headed home in the 88th minute after Sociedad had fought back from 2-0 down at half-time.

Antonio Puertas and Roberto Soldado put Granada in control before Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal hauled the home side briefly level.

Granada, promoted to the top flight last season, climbed to within one point of seventh-placed Sociedad, who occupy the final Europa League berth.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie