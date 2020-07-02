This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid take leap towards title and go four clear to seal biggest lead over Barca since September

Sergio Ramos’ late penalty proved the difference against Getafe.

By AFP Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 11:33 PM
54 minutes ago 804 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5140340
Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring the all-important goal.
Image: Bernat Armangue
Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring the all-important goal.
Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring the all-important goal.
Image: Bernat Armangue

REAL MADRID TOOK a big step towards winning La Liga by battling past Getafe to move four points clear of Barcelona, with five games left. 

Sergio Ramos’ late penalty proved the difference at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium where Madrid were made to feel uncomfortable by Getafe but dug out a gutsy 1-0 victory worthy of champions. 

This was arguably Madrid’s toughest fixture remaining and with a four-point advantage over Barca, as well as the superior head-to-head, the trophy is now firmly within their grasp.

It is Madrid’s biggest lead over Barcelona since September and their biggest cushion at the top of the table all season. 

If they can beat Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday, Madrid could even pull seven points clear before Barca face a difficult game away at in-form Villarreal a few hours later. 

Barcelona’s 2-2 draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, coming on the back of another 2-2 draw away at Celta Vigo last weekend, gave Zinedine Zidane’s side an opening and they have taken full advantage. 

Six wins out six since the restart, with only two goals conceded, has made for a relentless run of form and it would take a monumental collapse now to let Barca back in. 

Eden Hazard was left out of the squad as he continues his recovery from a troublesome foot injury but Ramos and the excellent Karim Benzema led the way again. 

Ramos’ spot-kick with 11 minutes left was his ninth goal of the season, the best tally of his career. 

Getafe were in the hunt for the top four before the suspension but one defeat and three draws from their first four games after the return saw Jose Bordalas’ team fall away. 

Yet after beating Real Sociedad on Monday, this was another encouraging performance that might keep their hopes alive. They sit sixth, five points adrift of Sevilla in fourth. 

Getafe were snapping at Madrid’s heels from the start, with David Timor shown a yellow card after 12 seconds, the fastest booking in La Liga since the records started in 2005. 

Madrid could hardly escape early on and Thibaut Courtois had to react fast to Nemanja Maksimovic’s header which took an awkward deflection of Jaime Mata. 

But for all their pressure, Getafe created few chances while Madrid made the best one with their first attack as Vinicius Junior met Mendy’s cross from the left but his finish on the slide was clawed away by David Soria. 

With Ramos booked, Raphael Varane then had to go off with a knock to his head. Eder Militao replaced him and he took a yellow card too early in the second half to increase Madrid’s discomfort. 

Modric shot just wide of the post and then was taken off as Zidane rung the changes. Rodrygo, Marco Asensio and Fede Valverde all came on. 

Yet Getafe looked on course for a draw, until the 79th minute when Mathias Olivera made the decisive error. 

Carvajal drove to the line and then cut back, throwing his body over Olivera’s outstretched right leg. Ramos crept up to the mark and fired in as Madrid march on.

Elsewhere tonight, Real Sociedad and Osasuna recorded wins.

Tonight’sSpanish La Liga results 

  • Eibar 0 Osasuna 2 (Santos 6, 74)
  • Real Sociedad 2 (Willian Jose 56, Isak 84) Espanyol 1 (D. Lopez 10)
  • Real Madrid 1 (Ramos 79-pen) Getafe 0

© – AFP 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie