Bellingham rescues Real with late derby winner, French teenager proves Bayern's hero

JUDE BELLINGHAM RESCUED Real Madrid with a 95th minute strike to secure a 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday and maintain Los Blancos’ perfect start to La Liga, as they played with a closed roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time.

The England international netted his fifth goal in four games to snatch three points from the derby clash, Madrid’s first game without injured forward Vinicius Junior.

Joselu, the Brazilian’s replacement, had pulled Carlo Ancelotti’s side level after former Madrid striker Borja Mayoral sent the visitors ahead in the first match under a roof at Madrid’s remodelled stadium.

La Liga leaders Madrid started the season with their opening three games all away from home, while construction work continued.

It allowed for the retractable roof to be finished and it was closed on Saturday, with rain hitting the Spanish capital — but not the players.

Mayoral started up front for the visitors and, looking to keep his place in the side, he quickly pounced to put the visitors ahead.

The striker capitalised on a heavy Fran Garcia backwards pass, nipping in to pick up the ball, round Kepa Arrizabalaga and slot home after 11 minutes.

However Joselu netted his first Madrid goal from close range just after the break when Getafe could not clear Luka Modric’s teasing cross with the outside of his boot.

Veteran midfielder Toni Kroos stepped up a gear in the second half and nearly sent Madrid ahead, hitting the post with a low drive and then forcing a save from David Soria with another effort from the rebound.

Madrid turned the screw, Dani Carvajal firing against the upright before the inspired Soria made another impressive one-handed save to thwart Joselu.

However the goalkeeper’s only mistake ended up costing his team, when he could only parry Lucas Vazquez’s long-range drive and Bellingham reacted quickest to turn the loose ball home.

A goal from French teenager Mathys Tel with three minutes remaining took Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

The victory took Bayern level on nine points with leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga.

A first-half strike from Kou Itakura had Gladbach looking like keeping their recent hoodoo over Bayern alive, before Leroy Sane pulled one back midway through the second half.

With the clock winding down, Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich curled in a corner and Tel found himself unmarked, with Gladbach’s defence focusing their energies on Harry Kane.

Tel headed in, sending the visiting fans into raptures and grabbing the three points for the visitors.

Earlier Nigeria striker Victor Boniface scored in each half to help Bayer Leverkusen to a 5-1 victory over promoted Darmstadt, which continues Leverkusen’s stunning form under manager Xabi Alonso, who took over in October 2022. Leverkusen’s next match after the international break is at Bayern.