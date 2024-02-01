Real Madrid click into gear with stroll to top of La Liga

JOSELU STRUCK TWICE as Real Madrid strolled into first place in La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 win at Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are two points clear of shock title challengers Girona after a catch-up fixture which means both sides have played 22 matches.

Striker Joselu headed Madrid in front in the first half and finished lethally early in the second to put his team in command against their mid-table opposition.

The Spanish Super Cup champions created various other chances but could not widen the scoreline in the derby clash a few kilometres south of the Spanish capital.

Madrid lead rivals Atletico Madrid, third, and Barcelona, fourth, by 10 points.

Joselu and Vinicius Junior threatened in the opening stages before Madrid took the lead.

Lucas Vazquez, starting at right-back to give Dani Carvajal a rest, swung over a cross which Spain international Joselu nodded home while easily holding off his marker.

The target man started in place of Rodrygo as Ancelotti shuffled his pack ahead of Sunday’s derby clash against Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid controlled the rest of the first half, but were set back before the break when defender Antonio Rudiger limped off.

Eduardo Camavinga came on in the second half, with Aurelien Tchouameni dropping to centre-back.

Madrid stayed on the front foot and soon found their second goal.

Joselu finished off a smooth team move from just inside the area from am incisive pass by Vinicius.

Los Blancos should have made it three when Joselu ran in on goal, but, instead of completing a hat-trick, unselfishly passed to Vinicius, whose effort was saved by David Soria.

The Brazilian then missed another clear chance as he zipped in on goal and tried to lob Soria, who saved with his chest.

Madrid were nearly made to rue the wasted openings but Andriy Lunin tipped Borja Mayoral’s shot on to the post.

The Getafe striker and Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham are tied on 14 goals along with Girona’s Artem Dovbyk as the division’s top scorers.

