REAL MADRID WON La Liga with four games to spare after beating Cadiz 3-0 and then rivals Barcelona lost 4-2 at Girona.

Los Blancos had to wait after their victory for the result of Barca’s match, whom they needed to drop points so they could seal a record-extending 36th Spanish title.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid lead second-place Girona by 13 points with just 12 left in play, while last year’s champions Barcelona are third, another point behind.

