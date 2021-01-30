BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 30 January 2021
Advertisement

Real Madrid's title challenge in crisis after defeat to Levante

Atletico can go 10 points clear at the top of La Liga tomorrow.

By AFP Saturday 30 Jan 2021, 5:37 PM
34 minutes ago 772 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5340439
Casemiro is tackled by Levante's Sergio Leon.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Casemiro is tackled by Levante's Sergio Leon.
Casemiro is tackled by Levante's Sergio Leon.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MADRID HAD Eder Militao sent off in a 2-1 defeat by Levante, handing Atletico Madrid the chance to move 10 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane’s defending champions sit second in the table, seven points behind Atletico, who have two games in hand and face Cadiz tomorrow.

Militao was shown a red card in the ninth minute at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, with his team already without their injured captain Sergio Ramos and Covid-stricken coach Zinedine Zidane. 

Marco Asensio gave Madrid the lead four minutes later but Jose Luis Morales equalised before half-time before Roger Marti made up for missing a penalty by scoring the winner. 

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman had admitted earlier on Saturday his team “have to be realistic” about their chances of overturning Atletico’s considerable lead in the table. 

And with Real Madrid slipping up again, it will now take a seismic collapse for Atletico to miss out on repeating their incredible La Liga triumph in 2014. 

It also leaves the Champions League as Real Madrid’s only obvious chance of a trophy this season after they lost in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals and went out to Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey. Madrid face Atalanta next month in the Champions League’s last 16.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie