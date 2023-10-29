Real Madrid show interest in Shamrock Rovers star

REAL MADRID ARE monitoring the latest star to emerge from Shamrock Rovers’ academy.

Republic of Ireland U-17 international Naj Razi is understood to be on the radar of the Spanish giants having also caught the eye of at least two Premier League clubs.

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be keen on Razi, who only turned 17 on Saturday and would not be able to move to Britain until he is 18 because of the new transfer rules post-Brexit.

The talented forward, who can operate from either wing, is the FAI’s reigning U-17 player of the year and was one of the standout performers for Colin O’Brien’s side at the European Championships during the summer.

Razi also made his Rovers first-team debut in July and was an unused substitute for Stephen Bradley’s team on Friday night, when they claimed a fourth successive League of Ireland Premier Division title with a 2-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

One of Razi’s international teammates, Mason Melia, started for the Saints in Inchicore and the striker is another who has garnered attention after impressing for Ireland in the summer.

Pat’s boss Jon Daly admitted that Melia, who turned 16 last month and became the youngest player to start a league game for the club in the modern era, has an uncertain future.

Ben Brady / INPHO Mason Melia (right) in action on Friday night. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Liverpool have already been linked while Treble winners Manchester City are believed to be weighing up the possibility of a move as they can then introduce the teenager to one of their European clubs that are part of the City Football Group operation.

“It’s down to Mason and his family what path he chooses. We’re very open to keeping him and we’d love him to do that because he could be a big player for us over the next couple of years,” Daly said.

“I thought he was excellent [on Friday], up against the best defenders in the country and he acquitted himself very well.

“We’ll try to keep him and give him as many minutes on the pitch as possible.”

Daly acknowledged that Pat’s could lose two more of their brightest teenage talents this winter with defender Sam Curtis and midfielder Adam Murphy in demand.

The latter is 18 and almost joined English Championship club Bristol City during the last transfer window, while Curtis turns 18 in December and will therefore have avenues in the UK open to him having previously been linked with Feyenoord.

“I think Sam Curtis will eventually go. I’m not sure about Adam and we’d like to keep him.

“He’s out of contract and it’s his call. We’d be open to keep both of them but Sam is set on going. We have a couple of important games before then,” Daly said.

“It becomes more difficult when they’re out of contract to convince them to stay another year. He’s (Curtis) played a lot of football and won’t look out of place wherever he ends up.

“It’s about trying to hang onto them but we’ll lose some in the winter,” he added.

“We’ll lose a couple but there’s plenty more coming through. We had a couple in training this week, including Michael Noonan who was excellent. He’s another who will probably break through next season.

“There’s a conveyor belt coming through and they’re at the right club to get opportunities.”

Pat’s have confirmed European football for next season and still have the FAI Cup final with Bohemians to come on 12 November.