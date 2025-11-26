Mbappe hits four as Real Madrid hold off Olympiacos in thriller

KYLIAN MBAPPE SCORED all four goals as Real Madrid hung on to beat Olympiacos 4-3 in the Champions League and end a three-match winless run in all competitions.

Chiquinho fired home from 20 yards to finish off a neat move as Olympiacos took an early lead in Greece, but Mbappe stole the show and took over as the competition’s leading scorer this season.

The France captain drilled through the legs of Olympiacos goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis to bring Madrid level on 22 minutes after racing onto a sublime ball in behind the defence from Vinicius Junior.

Mbappe struck again two minutes later when he planted a header low into the corner from an Arda Guler cross.

The forward completed the second fastest Champions League hat-trick ever as he ran clear and steered beyond Tzolakis again, his three goals coming in the space of six minutes and 42 seconds.

Only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, against Rangers in 2022, has scored a quicker hat-trick in the competition.

Substitute Mehdi Taremi, who replaced the injured Chiquinho in the first half, hauled Olympiacos back into the match with an emphatic header past stand-in Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on 52 minutes.

The Ukraine international was filling in for Thibaut Courtois, who missed the trip due to illness.

Madrid had never won away to Greek opponents on seven previous visits but Mbappe ensured the Spanish giants put an end to that sequence, turning in his fourth of the night after excellent work by Vinicius down the left.

That took Mbappe to nine goals in five Champions League matches this term, sending him three clear of Victor Osimhen at the top of the scoring charts.

Ayoub El Kaabi halved the deficit with nine minutes left but Madrid clung on to earn their fourth win in five Champions League matches, bouncing back from a loss at Liverpool in their last European outing.

Elsewhere, Jose Gimenez’s stoppage-time winner earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan, inflicting the Italians’ first defeat in the competition.

Julian Alvarez opened the scoring for Atletico early on as Diego Simeone’s side boosted their chances of a top eight finish following a mixed start to the league phase.

Piotr Zielinski levelled in the second half for Inter but the visitors faded in the final stages and Atletico capitalised.

Gimenez headed home Antoine Griezmann’s corner to claim a potentially vital triumph for the Rojiblancos at a rocking Metropolitano stadium.

Sporting Lisbon were 3-0 winners at home to Club Brugge, while Atalanta won 3-0 away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

In Wednesday’s early kick-offs, Pafos came from behind to draw 2-2 with Monaco, with former Chelsea and Arsenal defender David Luiz, 38, becoming the second-oldest scorer in Champions League history as his brilliant header brought the Cypriot champions level at 1-1 in the 18th minute.

FC Copenhagen secured their first Champions League win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Kairat Almaty.

The Danish side were 3-0 up before the visitors pulled two goals back in the final 10 minutes.

Champions League results:

Pafos 2-2 Monaco

FC Copenhagen 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Inter Milan YES

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Atalanta

Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid YES

Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Club Brugge

– © AFP 2025