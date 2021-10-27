Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 27 October 2021
Real Madrid return to top of La Liga despite Osasuna stalemate

Karim Benzema struck the bar in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 10:53 PM
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.
Image: Jose Breton
Image: Jose Breton

REAL MADRID RETURNED to the top of La Liga on Wednesday, despite being held to a goalless draw by Osasuna.

Karim Benzema struck the bar in the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu but Osasuna could have won it too, with Kike Garcia missing the best chance of the game when he hit the post from five yards.

Madrid jump above Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad – all four of them with 21 points – on goal difference while Osasuna sit sixth after extending their strong start to the season.

Madrid almost snatched a victory when Benzema’s shot brushed the top of the bar in the second half, shortly after Osasuna had squandered a golden opportunity on the break.

Chimy Avila surged away down the right and squared for Kike to finish from five yards but his shot came back off the post. It still might have cannoned in off Dani Carvajal’s leg but trickled wide.

Marcelo and Vinicius Junior both went close in injury-time but Osasuna held on for a deserved point.

© – AFP, 2021

