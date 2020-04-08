This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Real Madrid players accept up to 20% pay cut

Spanish football remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By AFP Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 9:17 PM
55 minutes ago 395 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5070442
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MADRID PLAYERS have agreed to cut their salaries by as much as a fifth, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday, as Spanish football remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Real said players and coaches from the side’s football and basketball teams, as well as key directors, had voluntarily agreed to the reduction, of either 10 or 20%, “depending on the circumstances that may affect the closing of the current 2019/20 sports season”.

Real didn’t say what circumstances would affect the rate of salary cut, but Spanish media reported players will receive 10 percent less if the season is completed and 20 percent less if the current campaign is terminated.

The cuts will shave between 28 million and 56 million euros ($30.4 million and $60.8 million) off Real’s salary bill.

It also means the club has avoided using the partial unemployment (ERTE) scheme that cut Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players’ salaries by 70%.

La Liga has recommended clubs take advantage of the scheme, and both Sevilla and Espanyol have also put in a request to be included on the ERTE scheme.

Over 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Spain, the second worst hit country from the virus after Italy, with 146,690 registered cases.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie