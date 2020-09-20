Real Madrid drop points in first game of La Liga title defence

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw in the first match of their La Liga title defence.

Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid

REAL MADRID DROPPED points at Real Sociedad as they kicked off their La Liga title defence with a goalless draw at the Anoeta Stadium.

At the end of the 2019-20 season, Zinedine Zidane’s men produced 10 successive victories to claim the trophy in the penultimate round of matches, however they struggled to break down a resolute Sociedad.

Karim Benzema had one of the best chances of the match to break the deadlock in the first half.

The French forward forced goalkeeper Alex Remiro into a mistake before rounding him, but he ended up firing wide from just six yards out.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was forced into a save with his leg to keep his side level when Alexander Isak ran through the visiting defence before taking a shot.

David Silva, who joined Sociedad this summer after a decade at Manchester City, almost enjoyed an ideal debut after coming off the bench in the 63rd minute, but his strike from the edge of the box was blocked by Raphael Varane.

The draw stretches Los Blancos’ unbeaten run in opening league fixtures to 11, with eight wins and three draws.

