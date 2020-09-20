BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 20 September 2020
Advertisement

Real Madrid drop points in first game of La Liga title defence

Zinedine Zidane’s side held to scoreless draw by Real Sociedad.

By Press Association Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,560 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5210525
Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw in the first match of their La Liga title defence.
Image: Alvaro Barrientos
Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw in the first match of their La Liga title defence.
Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw in the first match of their La Liga title defence.
Image: Alvaro Barrientos

Real Sociedad 0-0 Real Madrid

REAL MADRID DROPPED points at Real Sociedad as they kicked off their La Liga title defence with a goalless draw at the Anoeta Stadium.

At the end of the 2019-20 season, Zinedine Zidane’s men produced 10 successive victories to claim the trophy in the penultimate round of matches, however they struggled to break down a resolute Sociedad.

Karim Benzema had one of the best chances of the match to break the deadlock in the first half.

The French forward forced goalkeeper Alex Remiro into a mistake before rounding him, but he ended up firing wide from just six yards out.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was forced into a save with his leg to keep his side level when Alexander Isak ran through the visiting defence before taking a shot.

David Silva, who joined Sociedad this summer after a decade at Manchester City, almost enjoyed an ideal debut after coming off the bench in the 63rd minute, but his strike from the edge of the box was blocked by Raphael Varane.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The draw stretches Los Blancos’ unbeaten run in opening league fixtures to 11, with eight wins and three draws.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie