This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I cannot answer that': Solari uncertain over Real Madrid future despite victory

Madrid recorded a 2-0 victory against Real Valladolid last night.

By AFP Monday 11 Mar 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,056 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4534052
Solari's side exited the Champions League against Ajax last Tuesday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Solari's side exited the Champions League against Ajax last Tuesday.
Solari's side exited the Champions League against Ajax last Tuesday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MADRID’S LOSING run is over but Santiago Solari offered no assurances over his future after a chaotic 4-1 victory over struggling Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Asked afterwards if it could have been his final game as coach, Solari said: “I cannot answer that. Tomorrow we have a training session and that is what I focus on.”

Karim Benzema scored twice, including one from the penalty spot, between strikes from Raphael Varane and Luka Modric as Madrid came from behind at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium, after Anuar Tuhami had given Valladolid a deserved first-half lead.

They could have been four up had VAR not twice cancelled out goals from Sergi Guardiola, who later also hit the post, while Ruben Alcaraz blasted an early penalty over the crossbar.

It was a frantic opening half an hour to a frenzied night, which began with the lights going out after a power failure before kick-off and ended with Casemiro being sent off, only for Modric to add Madrid’s fourth.

Spain Soccer La Liga Solari salutes Real Valladolid's head coach Sergio Gonzalez. Source: Alvaro Barrientos

Real stay third in La Liga, 12 points adrift of Barcelona and five behind Atletico.

Valladolid were the opponents for Solari’s first league game in charge back in November when another rather flattering 2-0 victory set the team off on a run of eight wins from nine games.

But three consecutive defeats at home, to Barcelona twice and Ajax in the Champions League, meant any sense of success this time was muted.

“It has been a difficult week for everyone, for the players too,” Solari said.

“The first 20 minutes reflected that and it cost us, but the rest of the game they showed their professionalism, their spirit and how well they have reacted to adversity.”

The result was emphatic but, against a Valladolid side that had scored only once in their last five games, the performance less convincing, with club president Florentino Perez watching on in the stands.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    'I thought I was in!' - Larmour continuing to learn as he shows off dancing feet
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    Kearney 'a good chance' for Wales but Ireland uncertain on van der Flier
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    Benzema scores brace as Madrid bounce back from shock Champions League defeat
    'No problem with confidence': Klopp hits out at supposed goalscoring crisis for Salah
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    IRELAND
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie