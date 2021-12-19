Membership : Access or Sign Up
Real Madrid drop first points since October with draw against struggling Cadiz

Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain top of La Liga, six points ahead of Sevilla.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Dec 2021, 10:32 PM
Karim Benzema could not break the deadlock on Sunday.
Image: Bernat Armangue/AP/PA
Image: Bernat Armangue/AP/PA

Real Madrid 0-0 Cadiz

REAL MADRID WERE held to a shock goalless draw by struggling Cadiz.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side dropped their first points since October after Sunday’s stalemate at the Bernabeu.

They extended their lead at the top of La Liga to six points but second-placed Sevilla now have a game in hand.

Second-bottom Cadiz grabbed a valuable point in their fight against the drop.

Third-placed Real Betis slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Athletic Bilbao thanks to Oscar De Marcos’ late winner.

Inaki Williams opened the scoring after just two minutes before Juanmi quickly levelled. Nabil Fekir put Betis ahead only for Williams to make it 2-2 and De Marcos’ goal snatched the points in the 89th minute.

Getafe breathed life into their survival chances after Dario Poveda’s stoppage-time winner against Osasuna.

They climbed out of the relegation zone thanks to Poveda’s late header in the 1-0 win which lifted them above the bottom three on goal difference.

Grenada beat Mallorca 4-1 to move closer to their visitors in mid-table. Jorge Molina’s hat-trick and Antonio Puertas’ goal eased them to victory.

