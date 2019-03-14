Real Madrid secure deal for €50million Brazilian international from Porto

REAL MADRID HAVE agreed to sign Brazil international defender Eder Militao from Porto at the end of the season.

Militao, 21, only joined Porto from Sao Paulo in 2018 but he has earned rave reviews in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and Champions League.

Madrid have secured the once-capped Brazil player on a six-year contract, with the club reported to have triggered his €50million release clause.

Predominantly a centre-back, Militao is similarly adept at right-back and has even been known to fill midfield gaps if required.

Militao becomes the first signing of Zinedine Zidane’s second spell as head coach and will be seen as a much-needed reinforcement, given Madrid’s lack of depth in the centre of defence.

Nacho Fernandez has often failed to convince as cover for Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, while Jesus Vallejo has suffered a torrid time with injuries.

Militao will join a strong contingent of Brazilians at the club, with Marcelo, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior already in the first-team squad, while Rodrygo Goes is set to link up with them on a pre-arranged switch from Santos in June.

Former Madrid defender Pepe – who plays alongside Militao at Porto – is likely to be a good source of advice for the youngster, having left the Dragons in 2007 to spend the next decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

