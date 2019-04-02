This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid's €500m stadium revamp to begin once the season ends

The 81,000 capacity is not due to increase but a number of technological advancements will be made.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 2:56 PM
Spain Soccer Real Madrid Stadium Florentino Perez in front of an artist's image of the proposed new Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Source: Paul White

REAL MADRID PRESIDENT Florentino Perez has said the club hope to begin the revamp of the Santiago Bernabeu as soon as the current season finishes.

The new design of Madrid’s stadium will cost around €500 million and includes a retractable roof and pitch, as well as a metal envelope around the outside, which will be able to project images and videos.

“The plan has been approved,” said Perez today, during an unveiling at the ground, also attended by the Mayor of Madrid, Manuela Carmena.

“That’s why I want you to know that next week, we will sign the final contract and during the month of April we will begin allocating the projects with the aim of starting as soon as possible when this season finishes.”

Madrid’s final home match of the campaign is against Real Betis and scheduled for 19 May.

The Santiago Bernabeu’s capacity of just over 81,000 seats is not due to increase but a number of technological advancements will be made.

Spain Soccer Real Madrid Stadium Real Madrid's board of directors and guests survey the plans at today's unveiling. Source: Paul White

As well as the eye-catching new roof, there will be improvements to security, access, shopping and eating facilities, the club museum and areas surrounding the stadium.

“We want it to be an iconic stadium for the future,” Perez continued. “We will fund it from the money we will make from the new stadium. We want Real Madrid to be competitive in what is now a new landscape of world football,” he added.

The plan is for the project to be completed within three and a half years and without disrupting the team’s calendar.

Perez said in September the club would take out a loan of up to €575 million without “any impact on sporting activity”.

He said the new stadium was expected to generate an extra €150 million in revenue per year. 

© – AFP, 2019

AFP

