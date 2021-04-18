BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 18 April 2021
Advertisement

Real Madrid stumble in their efforts to narrow the gap to Atletico

Diego Simeone’s side now find themselves three points clear at the top of La Liga.

By Press Association Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 10:36 PM
30 minutes ago 954 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5413741
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr shows his frustration.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr shows his frustration.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr shows his frustration.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID STRETCHED their lead in La Liga to three points with a 5-0 rout of Eibar, while rivals Real Madrid were held to a draw.

Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente scored twice apiece to sandwich Yannick Carrasco’s strike as Diego Simeone’s men, one of the 12 clubs mentioned in reports of a breakaway European Super League, cruised to victory.

Another of those clubs, Real, drew 0-0 at Getafe. Mariano Diaz had an early goal disallowed for offside and another effort cleared off the line, but the hosts hit the woodwork through Jaime Mata and had two strong penalty appeals while Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves.

Fourth-placed Sevilla came from behind early on to beat Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernandez put the hosts ahead inside five minutes but Fernando and Youssef En-Nesyri hit back.

Rodrigo Battaglia’s late goal earned Alaves a vital 1-0 win over relegation rivals Huesca, while Osasuna moved clear of danger with a 2-0 win over Elche thanks to Kike Barja and a Diego Gonzalez own goal.

Samuel Chukwueze scored twice in Villarreal’s 5-1 win at Levante, aided by own goals from Postigo and Ruben Vezo. Gerard Moreno scored the other with Mickael Malsa on target for Levante.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Valencia twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Real Betis, Goncalo Guedes and a Carlos Soler penalty cancelling out goals from Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales, while Cadiz drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie