Real Madrid stumble in their efforts to narrow the gap to Atletico

ATLETICO MADRID STRETCHED their lead in La Liga to three points with a 5-0 rout of Eibar, while rivals Real Madrid were held to a draw.

Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente scored twice apiece to sandwich Yannick Carrasco’s strike as Diego Simeone’s men, one of the 12 clubs mentioned in reports of a breakaway European Super League, cruised to victory.

Another of those clubs, Real, drew 0-0 at Getafe. Mariano Diaz had an early goal disallowed for offside and another effort cleared off the line, but the hosts hit the woodwork through Jaime Mata and had two strong penalty appeals while Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves.

Fourth-placed Sevilla came from behind early on to beat Real Sociedad. Carlos Fernandez put the hosts ahead inside five minutes but Fernando and Youssef En-Nesyri hit back.

Rodrigo Battaglia’s late goal earned Alaves a vital 1-0 win over relegation rivals Huesca, while Osasuna moved clear of danger with a 2-0 win over Elche thanks to Kike Barja and a Diego Gonzalez own goal.

Samuel Chukwueze scored twice in Villarreal’s 5-1 win at Levante, aided by own goals from Postigo and Ruben Vezo. Gerard Moreno scored the other with Mickael Malsa on target for Levante.

Valencia twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Real Betis, Goncalo Guedes and a Carlos Soler penalty cancelling out goals from Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales, while Cadiz drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo.