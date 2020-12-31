Early pacesetters Real Sociedad end slump with victory over rivals in the Basque derby

REAL SOCIEDAD BROUGHT their nine-game winless run in all competitions to an end in this afternoon’s Basque derby.

Having sat top of La Liga’s table early in the season, La Real have dropped right off the pace during a difficult period that saw them head into their latest fixture without a victory since 22 November.

They faced rivals Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in an early kick-off, and took just five minutes to open the scoring.

Mikel Merino found Mikel Oyarzabal and the captain squared for Portu to bundle home from close range.

It proved the decisive moment of the game, and a much-needed three points moves Imanol Alguacil’s side up to third in the table behind the two Madrid clubs.

What makes the result all the more impressive is the fact that they were missing a string of key players, including David Silva and Adnan Januzaj.

Real Sociedad meet Manchester United in the last 32 of the Europa League in February.