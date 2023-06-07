Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo New Ukraine manager Serhiy Rebrov.
# stepping up
Ukraine appoint former Tottenham striker Serhiy Rebrov as new boss
The 49-year-old has taken charge of Dinamo Kyiv, Al-Ahli, Ferencvaros and most recently Al-Ain.
520
0
1 hour ago

SERHIY REBROV, THE the former Tottenham and West Ham striker, has been appointed as head coach of Ukraine.

The 49-year-old has enjoyed a varied managerial career, with spells in charge of Dinamo Kyiv, Al-Ahli, Ferencvaros and most recently Al-Ain.

Former Ukraine striker Rebrov, who won 75 caps as a player, has now taken the reins of his national team on a deal until 2026.

Ukrainian Football Association chief Andriy Pavelko said: “This is a long-awaited event. A new stage in the history of Ukrainian football.

“A special moment, since the new page will be written during martial law, in a special period for our country.”

Rebrov takes charge of a Ukraine side looking to kickstart their Euro 2024 qualification hopes having lost their opener against England in March.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored in a 2-0 win at Wembley, where the visitors were managed by interim boss Ruslan Rotan.

Rebrov’s first game will be at North Macedonia next Friday, before playing Malta three days later – a match that will be hosted in Trnava, Slovakia due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pavelko added: “We will expect from our national team, a game that will please Ukrainian fans.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     