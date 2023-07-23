Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Max Verstappen celebrates his victory.
Record-breaking day for Red Bull as Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix
Red Bull have now won 12-straight races, surpassing a record held by McLaren since 1988.
56 minutes ago

MAX VERSTAPPEN DOMINATED the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to deliver his Red Bull team a record-breaking 12th consecutive Formula One win.

McLaren’s Lando Norris took second with Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull completing the podium at the Hungaroring.

Red Bull surpassed the feat of McLaren who won 11 races in 1988 with this latest demonstration of supremacy over the rest of the grid.

“12 in a row, that’s history!” Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Verstappen over the team radio.

Verstappen, who won by over half a second, said: “For the team 12 wins in a row is incredible. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time.”

Verstappen’s seventh straight win stretched the double world champion’s lead over Perez to 110 points in the championship.

Lewis Hamilton set off from pole for the first time in 33 races but a poor start dashed the Mercedes driver’s hopes of a 104th career win and he had to settle for fourth.

Verstappen, reflecting on his speedy getaway from alongside Hamilton on the front row, added: “I got a really good start, working on that quite a bit. I had the inside, that (first) corner was mine.

“It was amazing from there, today the car was really really quick.”

AFP
