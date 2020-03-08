This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 8 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Red card costly as France's Grand Slam bid is squandered with defeat to Scotland

After overcoming England, Italy and Wales, the championship leaders saw their winning run halted.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 5:32 PM
18 minutes ago 4,142 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5037871

stuart-mcinally-celebrates-his-try-with-george-horne Scotland celebrations after Stuart McInally's try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scotland 28
France 17

MOHAMED HAOUAS COLLECTED a costly red card as France’s bid for a Six Nations Grand Slam triumph was comprehensively ended in a 28-17 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

After successes against England, Italy and Wales, championship leaders Les Bleus saw their winning run halted after Haouas was dismissed for punching Jamie Ritchie in the face in the 37th minute this afternoon.

France — fast starters in their prior three matches — had recovered from a slow initial spell to score through the fit-again Damian Penaud, but Scotland dominated against 14 men.

Sean Maitland crossed either side of half-time, and Stuart McInally’s fortuitous third try secured an ultimately straightforward home victory, despite Charles Ollivon’s late reply.

Source: Guinness Six Nations/YouTube

France lacked rhythm for much of the first half and Francois Cros was sent to the sin bin after just five minutes when his tackle led to Grant Gilchrist’s awkward landing, before Romain Ntamack was lost to a head injury.

Scotland led when Adam Hastings kept his nerve from the tee, and a sweetly struck second penalty from the same man secured a six-point advantage that lasted until the 33rd minute.

Les Bleus suddenly moved through the gears with the break approaching, as Antoine Dupont’s gorgeous crossfield kick found Penaud on the right for the opening try.

However, the fracas involving Haouas and Ritchie took the match away from the visitors, the blow to the Scotland man’s head the most serious incident in a clash involving multiple players from both sides.

Hastings’ latest kick subsequently restored a Scottish lead, and he wasted little time in carrying his side forward once more, resulting in Maitland’s rapid try on the stroke of half-time.

mohamed-haouas-clashes-with-jamie-ritchie-off-the-ball France's Mohamed Haouas clashes with Jamie Ritchie of Scotland. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Improvement in the France ranks briefly threatened a resilient second period, only for a speedy break to free Maitland once again on the right wing.

Matthieu Jalibert dispatched a penalty just after the hour mark, but there would be no dramatic fightback as McInally profited on a lucky bounce from his own poor lineout to run clear.

Ollivon battled through to claim a reward for a defiant display with four minutes remaining, at least providing encouragement heading into another key clash with Ireland.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie