Red card costly as France's Grand Slam bid is squandered with defeat to Scotland

Scotland celebrations after Stuart McInally's try. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scotland 28

France 17

MOHAMED HAOUAS COLLECTED a costly red card as France’s bid for a Six Nations Grand Slam triumph was comprehensively ended in a 28-17 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield.

After successes against England, Italy and Wales, championship leaders Les Bleus saw their winning run halted after Haouas was dismissed for punching Jamie Ritchie in the face in the 37th minute this afternoon.

France — fast starters in their prior three matches — had recovered from a slow initial spell to score through the fit-again Damian Penaud, but Scotland dominated against 14 men.

Sean Maitland crossed either side of half-time, and Stuart McInally’s fortuitous third try secured an ultimately straightforward home victory, despite Charles Ollivon’s late reply.

France lacked rhythm for much of the first half and Francois Cros was sent to the sin bin after just five minutes when his tackle led to Grant Gilchrist’s awkward landing, before Romain Ntamack was lost to a head injury.

Scotland led when Adam Hastings kept his nerve from the tee, and a sweetly struck second penalty from the same man secured a six-point advantage that lasted until the 33rd minute.

Les Bleus suddenly moved through the gears with the break approaching, as Antoine Dupont’s gorgeous crossfield kick found Penaud on the right for the opening try.

However, the fracas involving Haouas and Ritchie took the match away from the visitors, the blow to the Scotland man’s head the most serious incident in a clash involving multiple players from both sides.

Hastings’ latest kick subsequently restored a Scottish lead, and he wasted little time in carrying his side forward once more, resulting in Maitland’s rapid try on the stroke of half-time.

France's Mohamed Haouas clashes with Jamie Ritchie of Scotland. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Improvement in the France ranks briefly threatened a resilient second period, only for a speedy break to free Maitland once again on the right wing.

Matthieu Jalibert dispatched a penalty just after the hour mark, but there would be no dramatic fightback as McInally profited on a lucky bounce from his own poor lineout to run clear.

Ollivon battled through to claim a reward for a defiant display with four minutes remaining, at least providing encouragement heading into another key clash with Ireland.

