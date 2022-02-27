Peter O’Mahony: ‘Red cards like that do games no favours – I don’t think there was any intent'

IRELAND CAPTAIN PETER O’Mahony has backed Epalahame Faiva after the Italian hooker’s red card ruined today’s game at the Aviva.

Faiva was sent off for a high tackle on Dan Sheehan. Because the Italians had already lost their hooker to injury, they were then double punished as the laws dictated that Italy had to lose a second player as uncontested scrums were thereafter inevitable. It is clearly a deeply flawed law.

O’Mahony said: “Red cards like that probably do games no favours. I don’t think there was any intent there. It is getting difficult now for players; you have to watch your tackle height.

Advertisement

“It definitely disrupted the game but we tried to stay at it and credit to Italy. They went down two men and then three with eight minutes to go. They stuck in there.

“We stuttered a little with the stopping and starting. But look 57 points, a bonus point, we have a lot to work on.

“We probably could have navigated our way through the game a bit better. You have to stay in the fight, do your role, there are guys getting opportunities and you have got to play with match intensity. We are delighted with the win at home.

“The England game will be huge but every game in this competition is huge.”

Player of the match, Josh van der Flier, was also sympathetic to Italy’s replacement hooker.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

He said: “We are really pleased with the result, it was tough going for Italy, they did really well with 13 men for so long in that game, so a lot of credit goes to them. It was really sloppy from us at times. It was quite stop-start; Italy made it difficult for us.

“We definitely have a lot to improve on going into the England game.

“It is a pleasing result overall and credit to Italy for how they played out there.”