Bernard Jackman: Coaches want to lobby World Rugby to do away with red cards

BERNARD JACKMAN has said there is momentum among coaches in Europe to lobby World Rugby to move away from red cards being given to players on the field, in favour of a disciplinary system where such transgressions are dealt with “later in the week”.

Jackman, the former Dragons and Grenoble head coach, was speaking on Rugby Weekly Extra, a podcast for members of The42.

“I’ve got contacts by quite a few coaches working with teams in Europe and there seems to be a bit of momentum or push to try and lobby World Rugby to try to get away from red cards on the field, to go to the referral system that’s been used in the NRL (National Rugby League),” Jackman said.

“The referee or TMO would put someone on report, so they see an incident which looks like a red card, and just give a penalty there. It’s put on report and then disciplinary look after it later on in the week. I don’t know if that’s going to get any traction but there’s a lot of frustration in the professional game . . . where red cards are (seen by coaches to be) ruining the game.”

Jackman said he would not favour the change in approach. “My own opinion for what it’s worth is we just need to be better in terms of staying within the laws,” he said. “It’s only come up in the last week to be honest, people have contacted me saying this is something which should be looked at.

“My gut feeling is no. Discipline and red cards have always been part of the game. The Munster game at the weekend: if Jack O’Donoghue doesn’t give away a red card and Munster win that game by 40 points, which they’re coasting to do, and he gets disciplined afterwards . . . it takes a bit of the jeopardy out of the game. …. Surely the idea of being given a red card on the day and costing your teammates on the day should be a bigger factor than being dealt with on a Tuesday or Wednesday, and you’ve got the win.”

The42 rugby journalist Murray Kinsella said there is a growing consensus among coaches and players that “overstrict laws” are being imposed on them.

“Many of them still don’t see that their behaviour and the way they’ve been acting and tackling is the problem, and that needs to change. They’re the ones that are being protected by that focus. For me if you take away the strict, in-game sanction it greatly diminishes the persuasion to change your behaviour.”

