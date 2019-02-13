This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m

Páirc Uí Rinn will host the county’s remaining league ties, including double headers with the Cork ladies.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 13 Feb 2019, 9:31 PM
Páirc Uí Chaoimh (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Páirc Uí Chaoimh (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ALL OF CORK’S remaining league fixtures will be played at Páirc Uí Rinn as it was announced that the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh is estimated to cost €95.8m.

Croke Park stadium boss Peter McKenna told the Irish Examiner in December that the revamp costs could exceed €110 million, almost €25 million over its estimated budget. 

The €95.8m is almost €10 million more than the anticipated €86 million.

In a joint-statement issued via the GAA this evening, the Cork County Board and the Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh say that “provision has been made for the full replacement of the pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”

They also say that all of Cork’s remaining Allianz League fixtures, including the double headers with  the Cork ladies, will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn.

A general view of the playing surface during play The playing surface at Pairc Ui Chaoimh during Cork's Allianz football league clash with Kildare earlier this month. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“The Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh asked two members, Michael O’Flynn and Tom Gray, to examine how figures presented in the audited accounts of Cork Co Board for the year ended 31 October 2018 and those attributed to Peter Mc Kenna in the Examiner interview on 14 December 2018, were arrived at and to clarify the current estimated full cost of the stadium redevelopment.

“The completion of a report into the cost of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium redevelopment has returned an estimated cost of €95.8m.

“This report was based on all information made available to the two board members and was presented to the stadium board this afternoon.

“In completing the report, Tom Gray and Michael O’Flynn have examined extensive documentation relevant to the redevelopment and have consulted extensively with all stakeholders on all relevant matters.

“In arriving at the final estimated cost, provision has been made for the full replacement of the pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”

Cork’s Allianz hurling league clash with Clare this weekend was moved from the Cork county grounds to Páirc Uí Rinn earlier this month.

The GAA confirmed the switch after releasing a statement in which the playing surface at Páirc Uí Chaoimh was described as “unacceptable” following the double-header which took place Leeside the previous weekend.

“In this regard,” the statement continues, “the Executive of Cork County Board has decided that Cork’s remaining Allianz League fixtures, including the double headers with Ladies Football, will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“A final decision on whether to undertake a full pitch replacement or other remediation work on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch will be taken by the stadium board in the immediate future.

“The Board will be making no further comment on these matters.”

