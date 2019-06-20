England U20 centre given six-week ban for biting Ireland's Dylan Tierney-Martin

File photo: Cameron Redpath during the U20 Six Nations.

ENGLAND CENTRE CAMERON Redpath has been handed a six-week ban after being found guilty of biting during Monday’s World Rugby U20 Championship win over Ireland.

Redpath, son of former Scotland international Bryan, was cited under Law 9.12 (physical abuse) by Enrique Cazenave for biting Connacht hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin during the closely fought fifth-place semi-final.

The disciplinary committee, comprised of former Munster lock John Langford, ex-Scotland international Sarah Smith and Canada’s Alan Hudson, heard evidence from Tierney-Martin and Ireland’s team doctor.

Redpath accepted the citing. The committee adjudged the bite to be a low-end offence and then halved the entry-point suspension of 12 weeks due to considerations for Redpath’s ‘previously clean record, early acceptance of his conduct, apology, youth and inexperience.’

The centre will be suspended for England’s fifth-place play-off against Wales on Saturday and will be free to play after Sale’s Premiership Cup match on 21 September.

Also suspended for Saturday’s final round of U20 World Cup fixtures will be New Zealand’s Samipeni Finau.

The Waikato back row was issued a yellow card for this 48th-minute hit on fullback Ioan Davies during Wales’ 8-7 win over New Zealand.

However, the disciplinary committee, chaired by Wang Shao Ing, upheld the citing and and ruled it a mid-range offence under Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling). The entry-point six-week suspension was reduced to four weeks owing to Finau’s ‘previously clean record, youth and inexperience’.

Finau will miss Saturday’s seventh-place play-off against Ireland (kick-off 19.30 Irish time, eir Sport) as well as a domestic fixture in New Zealand next month.

The Junior Wallabies celebrate reaching the final. Source: Leo Galletto/World Rugby

Australia’s Irish-born scrum-half Michael McDonald and dynamic hooker Lachlan Lonergan have both been cleared to play in Saturday’s final against France.

McDonald was issued two yellows and red-carded during Monday’s victory over Argentina, but the disciplinary committee decided that the red card was sufficient punishment.

Lonergan had been cited under Law 9.12 for an alleged shoulder to the head of Argentina’s Juan Bautista Pedemonte. However, after detailed analysis the committee ‘could not be satisfied’ there had been contact with the head of Pedemonte.

