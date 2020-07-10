This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Golden-point 'Super Time' fails to separate Rebels and Reds

It ended as an 18-18 draw in the Super Rugby AU clash at Brookvale Oval.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 10 Jul 2020, 12:23 PM
27 minutes ago 267 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5146768

THE REBELS AND Reds couldn’t be separated even after 10 minutes of golden-point additional time, sharing an 18-18 draw in the rain at Brookvale Oval.

In a new trial law in Super Rugby AU, drawn games advance into ‘Super Time,’ where the first team to score wins. The teams play two five-minute periods of extra time unless there is a score.

Reds fullback Bryce Hegarty saw a penalty shot from the halfway line drop just under the bar on the stroke of the changeover during Super Time but neither side could find the winning score.

super-rugby-rebels-reds Marika Koroibete of the Rebels is tackled by Hamish Stewart of the Reds. Source: AAP/PA Images

The game was tied at 18-18 after regular time, with the Reds having manufactured a 79th-minute try for replacement hooker Alex Mafi that out-half James O’Connor converted to level the scoreline and take the game into Super Time.

The Reds’ O’Connor had been a central figure in the game, providing the try-assisting pass for a Filipo Daugunu score early in the second half but then being intercepted by Rebels centre Billy Meakes for his 68th-minute try.

Meakes’ score had seemingly left the Rebels in a fine position to secure the win in regular time, that intercept try following an earlier finish by Reece Hodge to put them 18-8 to the good.

But sparked by O’Connor, the Reds scrambled that late Mafi try and forced the game into Super Time.

This clash saw further examples of a 50/22 kick and a goal line drop-out, two of the other law trials involved in Super Rugby AU.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie