Reece Ademola smashes underage long jump record that had stood since 1996

REECE ADEMOLA SET a new national U23 indoor record in the long jump on Tuesday evening, smashing a record which had stood for nearly 28 years.

The 20-year-old from Cork landed a massive 7.86m to win at the Aarhus Sprint’n'Jump meet in Denmark, 0.19m clear of his nearest rival, Andreas Trajkovski of Macedonia.

Ademola smashed his previous indoor best of 7.51m, as well as shattering Ciaran McDonagh’s U23 record of 7.59m set in March 1996.

He also moved up to third in the Irish all-time indoor list with only McDonagh, who holds the national indoor record at 8.00m, and Adam McMullen (7.99m) ahead of him.

Also in Aarhus, Carlow’s Molly Scott ran a season’s best of 7.38 seconds as she finished second in the women’s 60m.