Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Reece Ademola (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Track and Field

Reece Ademola smashes underage long jump record that had stood since 1996

Cork youngster landed a massive 7.86m to win at the Aarhus Sprint’n'Jump meet in Denmark.
0
100
5 minutes ago

REECE ADEMOLA SET a new national U23 indoor record in the long jump on Tuesday evening, smashing a record which had stood for nearly 28 years.

The 20-year-old from Cork landed a massive 7.86m to win at the Aarhus Sprint’n'Jump meet in Denmark, 0.19m clear of his nearest rival, Andreas Trajkovski of Macedonia.

Ademola smashed his previous indoor best of 7.51m, as well as shattering Ciaran McDonagh’s U23 record of 7.59m set in March 1996.

He also moved up to third in the Irish all-time indoor list with only McDonagh, who holds the national indoor record at 8.00m, and Adam McMullen (7.99m) ahead of him.

Also in Aarhus, Carlow’s Molly Scott ran a season’s best of 7.38 seconds as she finished second in the women’s 60m.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     