Dublin: 6°C Sunday 6 March 2022
Havertz in awe of 'special' James as he makes scoring return for Chelsea

“He’s a full-back but he scores goals, he assists goals, and I think that’s very important for us. He’s a great character and a great player.”

By Press Association Sunday 6 Mar 2022, 5:21 PM
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

KAI HAVERTZ HAILED the return of “special” Reece James after the Chelsea defender’s scoring comeback at Burnley.

Full-back James, making his first start of 2022 after injury, grabbed the opening goal early in the second half.

He then had a hand in the next two – both finished by Havertz – before Christian Pulisic rounded off a handsome 4-0 win for the Blues.

“I’m very pleased” Havertz told Chelsea’s website. “The result is very good for us. I think we needed these goals and also to play with zero goals for them.

“It was difficult, especially the first half. It was important for us that we scored very early in the second half. I think overall it was a good performance from us.

burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league-turf-moor James fires a fierce shot into the bottom corner. Source: PA

“We switched a little bit our formation and switched some positions on the field in the second half, I think that helped us. Reece’s goal was brilliant and it helped us a lot to get an early goal and we are pleased about this result.’

“We’re very happy. I think he’s a special player for us, a very important player for us.

“He’s a full-back but he scores goals, he assists goals, and I think that’s very important for us. He’s a great character and a great player.”

Havertz’s goals were his first in the Premier League since November.

He added: “It’s always very difficult when you don’t score but, of course, these goals help and I’m happy about this.

Sometimes you have to wait a little bit to get some more goals. I always want more and more. Sometimes it’s hard but of course I’m happy to score two goals.

“I think the last few weeks, also the last few months, were good from us. The first six months of the season were kind of a little bit hard, especially the winter time when we had a lot of injured players.

“So I think we are on a good run again but we want to continue that and keep on going.”

Press Association

