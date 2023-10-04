Advertisement
James gets suspension and fine from game he didn't play in
Chelsea defender got involved in an altercation.
16 minutes ago

CHELSEA DEFENDER REECE James has been fined £90,000 and banned for one game after admitting to abusing a match official after last month’s defeat to Aston Villa.

England wing-back James, 23, who was not in the matchday squad due to injury when Villa secured a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, was reported for his behaviour towards the official in the tunnel after the match.

The FA said on its Spokesperson Twitter account: “Reece James has been given a one-match suspension and £90,000 fine for breaching FA Rule E3 at Chelsea’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday September 24.

“The defender admitted that he used improper, insulting and/or abusive words and behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle.

“An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published at the earliest opportunity.”

James sustained a hamstring injury in training last month and has not appeared for Mauricio Pochettino’s side since the home draw against Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Chelsea are hoping James will be fit to return to action in the home Premier League game against Arsenal on October 21.

