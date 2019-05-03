Euro U17s fixture delayed as vehicle transporting match officials makes wrong turn at Kinnegad

The France squad on the pitch ahead of the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Group B match at the City Calling Stadium, Longford.

THE UEFA EUROPEAN U17 Championship Group B opener between France and England in Longford was delayed by half an hour because the vehicle transporting the referee and his officials to the game took a wrong turn en route to the City Calling Stadium.

Ahead of kick-off, it was suggested within the ground that the officiating team had instead been taken to Athlone Town Stadium in error.

It’s now understood that their driver made a wrong turn at Kinnegad, taking a left for Galway instead of a right for Sligo in ‘genuine error’. As to whether or not the referee and his assistants ever got to see Athlone remains unclear.

Kick-off in Longford was subsequently pushed back to 7:30pm.

