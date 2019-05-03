This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Euro U17s fixture delayed as vehicle transporting match officials makes wrong turn at Kinnegad

There had been suggestions that the referee and his assistants had been mistakenly taken to Athlone.

By The42 Team Friday 3 May 2019, 9:03 PM
The France squad on the pitch ahead of the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Group B match at the City Calling Stadium, Longford.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE UEFA EUROPEAN U17 Championship Group B opener between France and England in Longford was delayed by half an hour because the vehicle transporting the referee and his officials to the game took a wrong turn en route to the City Calling Stadium.

Ahead of kick-off, it was suggested within the ground that the officiating team had instead been taken to Athlone Town Stadium in error.

It’s now understood that their driver made a wrong turn at Kinnegad, taking a left for Galway instead of a right for Sligo in ‘genuine error’. As to whether or not the referee and his assistants ever got to see Athlone remains unclear.

Kick-off in Longford was subsequently pushed back to 7:30pm.

