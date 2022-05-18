Membership : Access or Sign Up
Barnes and Pearce confirmed as referees for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup

Both deciders will take place later this month.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 May 2022, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 2,331 Views 6 Comments
Wayne Barnes [file photo].
Image: PA
THE REFEREE APPOINTMENTS have been confirmed for the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup finals, with England’s Wayne Barnes and Luke Pearce selected to take charge of the deciders respectively.

This will be a third Heineken Champions Cup final for Barnes, having previously refereed the 2010 and 2018 deciders. He will be the man in the middle for the meeting of Leinster Rugby and Stade Rochelais at the Stade Vélodrome on Saturday week, 28 May.

His assistants will be Matthew Carley and Christophe Ridley, with Tom Foley working as the television match official [TMO] and Stefano Marrama as Citing Commissioner.

Pearce, who will oversee the clash of Lyon and RC Toulon at the Stade Vélodrome, has been appointed for his second European final having refereed last season’s Heineken Champions Cup decider.

Andrew Brace and Frank Murphy of Ireland will running the line on Friday, 27 May with Ian Tempest serving as TMO and Ireland’s Ed Kenny as Citing Commissioner.

Heineken Champions Cup Final

Leinster Rugby v Stade Rochelais: Saturday 28 May – Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, 5.45pm.
Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng); Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (Eng), Christophe Ridley (Eng); TMO: Tom Foley (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Stefano Marrama (Ita)

EPCR Challenge Cup Final

Lyon v RC Toulon: Friday 27 May – Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, 9pm
Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng); Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ire), Frank Murphy (Ire); TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Ed Kenny (Ire)

The42 Team

