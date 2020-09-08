Referees appointed for Leinster and Ulster Champions Cup quarter-finals

Pascal Gauzère was assistant referee for last year's final between Leinster and Saracens.

LEINSTER AND ULSTER have learned of their referees for their respective Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final showdowns.

France’s Pascal Gauzère will take charge of the eastern province’s meeting with Saracens. The Aviva Stadium hosts the battle of the past two winners — which is a repeat of last year’s decider — on 19 September.

Irish duo George Clancy and Joy Neville have been confirmed as the assistant referees.

Leo Cullen’s Leinster will be eyeing redemption, after Sarries — who are likely to be without Owen Farrell, whose disciplinary hearing is today — ended their bid for two-in-a-row last year and took the silverware.

Pascal Gauzere in the middle for Leinster v Saracens, Wayne Barnes gets Toulouse v Ulster pic.twitter.com/cvQXNHh7Yk — Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) September 8, 2020

Gauzère was assistant referee on that occasion.

England’s Wayne Barnes is the man in the middle for Ulster’s visit to Toulouse on 20 September, with French officials Alex Ruiz and Thomas Charabas on the touchlines.

