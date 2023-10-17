Angus Gardner and Ben O'Keeffe to referee World Cup semi-finals

AUSTRALIAN REFEREE ANGUS Gardner will take charge of Friday night’s Rugby World Cup semi-final between Argentina and New Zealand.

Ben O’Keeffe of New Zealand will be the man in the middle for the second semi-final between England and South Africa on Saturday night.

This will be both referees’ first time in charge of a World Cup semi-final.

Ireland’s Andrew Brace has been appointed as an assistant referee for the England v South Africa clash, which is his first involvement in a semi-final too.

Assistant referee Paul Williams and TMO Brendon Pickerill, both of New Zealand, complete the team around O’Keeffe for that clash in Stade de France on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gardner will be supported by assistant referees Nic Berry [Australia] and Karl Dickson [England] on Friday night, with Welshman Ben Whitehouse on TMO duty.

World Rugby has confirmed that South Africa’s Jaco Peyper wasn’t considered for selection in the semi-finals due to the calf injury he suffered during the Wales v Argentina quarter-final last weekend.