Medal alert: Bray boxer Regan Buckley gets Ireland off the mark at the European Games

BRAY LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT REGAN Buckley has secured Ireland’s first medal at the 2019 European Games after reaching the semi-finals at 49kg.

Buckley beat Spain’s Martin Molina, a former World Series of Boxing competitor, on a 4-1 split decision to guarantee himself at least bronze in Minsk.

The 22-year-old St Teresa’s BC man was adjudged to have been the winner by judges from Russia, Cuba, Korea and Poland, with a Bosnian judge seeing the contest the other way.

“I’m over the moon, to be honest with ya,” Buckley said. “It was a hard-fought fight — the Spanish guy came forward an awful lot and he was really compact, he threw a lot of punches so I had to deal with him from the outside. There were times when I had to mix it up with him as well.

“But we did what we had to to get the win. It was a very good contest. First round, I was controlling the distance very well, I was catching him on the counter. Second round, I may have gotten into it a bit too much with him on the inside. And then the coaches told me in the third round to bring it back out to a boxing match. I was working off the jab in the last round and I was catching him with some nice shots, so I think that’s what got me the fight.

I’m over the moon. I’ve two days ’til the next bout. It’s straight into recovery and looking onto the next one. No time to dwell on it.

Buckley won his first Irish Senior Elite title in February, beating Monkstown’s Sean Mari in a high-octane final at Dublin’s National Stadium.

Buckley celebrating his Irish Senior Elite title win in February. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A former Intermediate champion and Elite runner-up (Buckley lost the 2016 Senior final to Monaghan man Stevie McKenna, now 2-0 as a professional in California), Buckley ditched the vest and turned pro himself in 2017.

He too amassed a 2-0 record in the paid ranks, the second of his victories impressive then and even more so in hindsight: the Wicklow youngster stepped up in both weight and level of opposition to inflict a first defeat upon Carl ‘The Cobra’ McDonald, who is now the BUI Irish super-bantamweight champion.

However, frustrations with the business side of the professional game eventually led to Buckley returning to the amateurs (per Irish Amateur Boxing Association rules since 2017, combatants with five or fewer pro fights on their record can revert to the unpaid ranks).

For Buckley, that move has seemingly paid off if not in a financial sense: he is now a legitimate Olympic prospect, and his stock will rise further if he can go one or two steps better than his Minsk bronze.

More to follow.