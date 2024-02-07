St Pat's ban release clauses in player contracts following Tommy Lonergan sale

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC ARE refusing to include release clauses in future player contracts, believing the clauses devalue both the club and the wider league.

Pat’s have made the decision following the loss of striker Tommy Lonergan, who signed for Fleetwood Town last year. Pat’s were powerless to stop the move, as Fleetwood met a €60,000 release clause in his contract, applicable to clubs from abroad. Pat’s fear that Lonergan may be moved to Waterford later this season, who are a sister club of Fleetwood’s. There is a regular movement of players between both clubs.

“It’s something we have to learn from to make sure we don’t have clauses in contracts going forward”, said Pat’s manager Jon Daly when asked about Lonergan. “Obviously it’s up to the player then, once that clause is activated, to decide if he wants to go. He obviously felt it was the right one for him, whether I agree with that or not is by the by, it doesn’t matter does it. I felt he probably could have got a better move at a later stage, but the advice from them was obviously take this one.”

Expanding on the subject of release clauses in player contracts, Daly said, “I wouldn’t put them in players’ contracts. I think my biggest gripe with it is it devalues the league. I think you know there are players in the league who are worth more than their buy out clauses. I think it’s important – not just ourselves as a club, but the league as a whole – we should be more firm on them. I think ultimately clubs can come in and take players for little to nothing.

Advertisement

“So, yeah, we won’t be putting any clauses in players’ contracts going forward. If anyone wants a clause in their contract, they won’t be signing for Pat’s.”

Bohemians have a similar policy, and the clubs’s COO Daniel Lambert has called for all league clubs to collectively ban release clauses from contracts, so as to ensure longer-term gain for all.

Daly says Pat’s haven’t yet lost out on any signings due to this stance on release clauses, though says they are prepared for that eventuality.

“We’ve had players request it and we told them no and it’s not going in it”, said Daly. “Each club is going to work differently, one of the main reason Tommy’s was in there was another club said they’d potentially offer him it. So you then get into a wrestling match of ‘do we really want the player, they are going to give him what he wants.’ But we have to be prepared to lose players over this, I think we have to stand firm on it. I don’t think it’s something as a club we should be doing, and that’s something, going forward, we won’t be doing.”

Waterford manager Keith Long, meanwhile, rejected the notion Lonergan will be immediately loaned to his squad.

“No”, said Long. “Tommy was signed for Fleetwood. It’s not an issue for me.

“He’s the latest acquisition by a club that’s very proactive in the Irish market. It’s no real surprise to me given how they view the league. Whether he becomes an option further down the line is a different story. There are rules around transfers and all that stuff.

“Ultimately Tommy is a high-potential young player in this league who is of value and that’s why Fleetwood signed him. It wasn’t my decision to sign him or not sign him.

“They’ve a head of recruitment, an owner and football expertise. What [Fleetwood manager] Charlie Adam does in his recruitment is his business. It’s nothing to do with me although we have a good relationship in terms of players who might become available to us.”

Meanwhile, Pat’s will help raise the curtain on the 2024 season as they face Shamrock Rovers in the President’s Cup on Friday night. “I think the performance is important”, said Daly ahead of the game. “We’ve got a lot of fans going, they see it as a big game as well. It’s an opener of the season and an opportunity to test yourself against the best team in the country.”

Daly says his squad-building may not be finished yet, confirming the club are looking at loan opportunities. New Fifa rules restrict the number of loan signings permitted in any one squad, and Pat’s have two remaining slots.