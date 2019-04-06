This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 6 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Relief for Zidane as Real Madrid survive Eibar scare

Karim Benzema got his side out of jail with a match-winning brace.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 5:41 PM
19 minutes ago 600 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4580298
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, centre, celebrates.
Image: Paul White
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, centre, celebrates.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, centre, celebrates.
Image: Paul White

KARIM BENZEMA SPARED Real Madrid’s blushes with a match-winning brace in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s men were out to produce a response following Wednesday’s defeat at Valencia, and although their collective performance was underwhelming, Benzema proved decisive to give Los Blancos’ coach a win in his 100th La Liga game at the helm.

Eibar deservedly held a half-time ahead, with Barcelona-owned Marc Cardona rounding off a lovely move with a clever finish.

The hosts’ pressure told after the break, however, with Benzema — who previously had two goals disallowed — netting with a towering header to restore parity before repeating the feat late on to secure all three points.

Madrid looked livelier during the early exchanges and did find the net in the ninth minute, but Benzema’s celebrations were abruptly halted as Gareth Bale — who provided the pass — had strayed offside.

Yet the hosts fell behind shortly before half-time, as Gonzalo Escalante carved open the Madrid defence with a brilliant pass to pick out the run of Cardona, who flicked over the helpless Keylor Navas.

Madrid were again denied by the offside flag early in the second half — VAR confirming Benzema made his run too early before making the most of a defensive mix-up to put into an empty net.

It was third time lucky for the Frenchman, though, when he met Marco Asensio’s cross with a header which bounced up off the ground and into the roof of the net.

Benzema completed the turnaround nine minutes from time, rising to meet Toni Kroos’ right-wing delivery and picking out the bottom-left corner.

He should have completed his hat-trick towards the end but missed two sitters, while a post denied him another goal in added time, though it did not impact the result.

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie