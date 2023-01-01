Marie's Rock takes Relkeel win at Cheltenham, The Real Whacker stuns 'Dipper' rivals

MARIE’S ROCK BOUNDED back into action with a convincing triumph in the Grade Two Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The Nicky Henderson-trained mare has not been seen since April, when she signed off her season with a superb Grade One double in mares’ contests at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

Back in action against geldings, the mare took no time to hit her stride when coming home a wide-margin winner at 11-2 under Nico de Boinville.

Getting weight all round, she made smooth progress to grab the lead from Dashel Drasher and galloped six lengths clear, with stablemate First Street a further head back in third.

Betfair make Marie’s Rock a 4-1 chance from 8s to defend her Mares’ Hurdle title in March, while she is 16-1 for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Earlier, The Real Whacker stunned his rivals with an outsider’s victory in the Grade Two ‘Dipper’ Novices’ Chase.

The seven-year-old was a 10-1 chance under Sam Twiston-Davies, with Paul Nicholls’ Monmiral the most fancied of the field as the 13-8 favourite.

Jumping exceptionally throughout, the Patrick Neville-trained gelding travelled strongly from the off and was not for catching when striding into an unassailable lead up the hill.

The Real Whacker came home three and a quarter lengths in front of Monmiral, with Betfair introducing him as a 25-1 chance for the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Festival and a 33-1 shot for the Brown Advisory at the March showpiece.

Neville is targeting the Festival, but will give his charge multiple options.

The trainer said: “He is a big frame and a bit babyish. We will mind him. We dropped him back (in trip), the idea being to put them under pressure, as he jumps so well.

“He will come back here for the Festival. He’ll be entered in a couple – he might even go for the Gold Cup!”