Ireland U21 coach appointed assistant manager at League Two club

Gilmartin pictured during one of two spells he had at Watford during his playing career.

SWINDON TOWN HAVE announced the appointment of Rene Gilmartin as their assistant manager.

The 34-year-old Dubliner has been installed as the right-hand man to new boss John McGreal, under whom he played at Colchester United.

Last week, McGreal was named successor to former Republic of Ireland midfielder John Sheridan, who departed in April.

Gilmartin began his professional career as a goalkeeper at Walsall, before going on to represent clubs such as Watford, Plymouth Argyle and St Patrick’s Athletic.

He’s currently in Spain with the Ireland U21 squad, having served as their goalkeeping coach since being brought into the set-up by Stephen Kenny in September 2019.

“I know what type of character he is,” McGreal said of his new assistant. “Very, very hard-working, studious of the game and a thoroughly professional coach.

“I know all the attributes that he’ll bring as a coach and as a person. It’s the trust factor as well,; I know he’s someone that will get the best out of the squad and the staff in and around him as well.”

Swindon are preparing for life back in League Two, having recently been relegated.